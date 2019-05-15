These volunteer opportunities coordinated by the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. are available:
HOLISTIC HOME HEALTH CARE & HOSPICE: Opportunities currently available in Racine and Kenosha counties. Call Kate Stephan-Cothell, 414-231-3130, or email: kate.cothell@holistichh.com.
RACINE URBAN GARDEN NETWORK: Volunteers are needed for garden cleanup from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18 at Ruby garden behind North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. Bring tools and gloves. Garden building day at the West Racine Community Garden in Owen Davies Park, West Boulevard and 17th Street, will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1-2. A garden blessing ceremony will be held at noon June 2, followed by a picnic lunch in the new garden.
RELAY FOR LIFE: Volunteers are needed for Relay for Life of Racine from 5 p.m. May 31 to 8 a.m. June 1 at Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Call Matthew Elmer at 262-523-5574 or email matthew.elmer@cancer.org.
