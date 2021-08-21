VOLUNTEERING

These volunteer opportunities are available:

AFRICAN FASHION SHOW: Greater Grace Temple Church Center, 522 N. Memorial Drive, seeks volunteers to help with its African Fashion Show community fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Wanted are a makeup artist, hair stylist, models, dancers, servers, set-up and take-down crews and a temperature taker. Masks must be worn. Contact Etter McLemore, 262-613-5266.

TOUR OF HISTORIC PLACES: Preservation Racine seeks volunteers for its Tour of Historic Places from noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, a various locations in Elmwood Park. Tasks include selling tickets, giving tours and handing out programs. Email volunteers@preservationracine.org.

TECH-PRIZE EVENT: Visioning a Greater Racine seeks volunteers to help with its tech-prize event Sept. 10-18. Wanted are greeters, food service workers, event registration administrators, AV technicians and mentors for Code-A-Thon. Seeking primarily adults; training will be provided for the more technical opportunities. To volunteer, email barryuhlenhake@gmail.com or info@visioningagreaterracine.org.

