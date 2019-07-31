These volunteer opportunities are available:
ALLIANCE FOR THE GREAT LAKES SEPTEMBER ADOPT-A-BEACH/INTERNATIONAL COASTAL CLEANUP: Volunteers who participate in the Sept. 21 Adopt-a-Beach not only remove debris but also record their findings to help further education and guide decision-making. Last year, more than 14,000 volunteers picked up over 18 tons of litter as part of 900 cleanups around the region. Of the 87% of the litter found it was plastic. People can sign-up as a team leader or join an existing beach cleanup by visiting www.greatlakesadopt.org.
SENIOR MEDICARE PATROL: Volunteer roles include information information distributor, exhibitor and presenter. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Send email to smp-wi@gwaar.org.
VETERANS TREATMENT COURT: Volunteers are needed to mentor veterans. Requirements include: Must be a veteran of the U.S. military, adhere to 2nd Judicial District Veterans Court Program policies and procedures, be familiar with Veterans Affairs service and veterans community resources, attend training and court sessions, must agree to serve for one year or more. Call 262 638-6667 or 262-636-3133.
HOLISTIC HOME HEALTH CARE & HOSPICE: Opportunities currently available in Racine and Kenosha counties. Call Kate Stephan-Cothell, 414-231-3130, or email: kate.cothell@holistichh.com.
MYRIDE: MyRIDE, a senior transportation project sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Racine County and the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), has volunteer driver openings. Call 262-417-7544.
SENIOR COMPANION INC.: Senior Companion Inc. has volunteer opportunities to visit with older people in their homes, as well as on the telephone and through the mail. Call 262-898-1941 or email scraanen@racinedominicans.org.
MEALS ON WHEELS: The Meals on Wheels Senior Nutrition Program has volunteer driving opportunities. Volunteers may drive any two-hour shift Monday through Friday. Call 262-638-6337.
