Volunteering

These volunteer opportunities are available:
STUDENT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Students are wanted to volunteer for the Martin Luther King Day of Service Monday, Jan. 20. Students need to be dropped off at 8 a.m. at at Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., and picked up by 1:30 p.m. Students will be bused to various hosting nonprofit agencies between 10-11 a.m. for volunteer service. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., and lunch and entertainment is from noon-1:30 pm. Permission slips will be required for participation. Contact Marlo Harmon, marlo_harmon@yahoo.com or projnewbegin@yahoo.com, or call 262-676-3090.
HUNGER TASK FORCE: Volunteers are needed for the Hunger Task Force Mobile Market in the Racine/Kenosha area. Between 50-60 volunteers are needed each month to assist this market on wheels. There are 33 stops each month, usually one or two stops each day of the week, and each stop takes 90 minutes. Email margaret.gerrits@hungertaskforce.org or call 414-777-0483.
VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE: Volunteers are needed as tax preparers, greeters, and bilingual interpreters for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), a national program staffed by local volunteers that provides free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns to Racine County residents. No experience is necessary; training is provided. Weekday, evening and weekend shifts are available at sites throughout Racine County. To volunteer, apply at unitedwayracine.org/vita-volunteer.
ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGER: Racine Urban Garden Network is looking for a volunteer administrative manager at the Marquette Street location. Duties include registering gardeners, assigning plots, keeping in touch with gardeners and arranging teams to complete bigger jobs in the garden. Contact Rachel Trobaugh at bobnrach4u@att.net.