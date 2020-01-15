Volunteering

These volunteer opportunities are available:

STUDENT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Students are wanted to volunteer for the Martin Luther King Day of Service Monday, Jan. 20. Students need to be dropped off at 8 a.m. at at Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., and picked up by 1:30 p.m. Students will be bused to various hosting nonprofit agencies between 10-11 a.m. for volunteer service. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., and lunch and entertainment is from noon-1:30 pm. Permission slips will be required for participation. Contact Marlo Harmon, marlo_harmon@yahoo.com or projnewbegin@yahoo.com, or call 262-676-3090.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUNGER TASK FORCE: Volunteers are needed for the Hunger Task Force Mobile Market in the Racine/Kenosha area. Between 50-60 volunteers are needed each month to assist this market on wheels. There are 33 stops each month, usually one or two stops each day of the week, and each stop takes 90 minutes. Email margaret.gerrits@hungertaskforce.org or call 414-777-0483.