EMPTY BOWLS: Volunteers are needed for Empty Bowls from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Volunteers serve soup and bread at this fundraiser for the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) and the Racine County Food Bank. To volunteer, call Nicole Morrison at 262-412-2152, email bnbamorr4@yahoo.com or sign up at https://signup.com/go/UVaHTbG.
SUGARIN' OFF PANCAKE BREAKFAST: River Bend Nature Center is seeking volunteers for its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, March 3-31. Volunteers are needed to cook and serve pancakes, bus tables and direct parking. Call Jeanne Dernehl at 262-639-1515 or email jdernehl@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY: Library Radio Frequency Identification Program (RFID) tagger. On a weekly basis, tag items in the Racine Public Library collection with RFID tags to keep better track of materials and streamline the check-in and checkout process. Two-hour a week minimum volunteer time is requested. Contact Robert Margis, bob.margis@racinelibrary.info.
BOAT BUILDING: A new program to support math and the technical curriculum at Mitchell Middle School and Case High School. Should have the ability to work with middle school children in grades 6-8. Program meets 3:45-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday during the school year. Other requirements include passing a background check through RUSD’s Links program; experience in cooking, quilting, or woodworking useful. Contact Roger Chernik, rkchernik@gmail.com.
