VOLUNTEERING

The Youth Volunteer Corps, a program at the Volunteer Center of Racine, has these volunteer opportunities for students who need volunteer hours for credit or high school graduation:

CHRISTMAS CAROLING: Students will be outside caroling as residents enjoy the caroling from inside from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road. Students should bring a mask.

CEMETERY WREATH DISTRIBUTION: Students will place wreaths on headstones for the holidays from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St. Union Grove. Meet outside the administrative office at the cemetery and bring a face mask.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Sarah Webb, teamleader@volunteerracine.org, 262-886-9612.

