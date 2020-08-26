Volunteering

These volunteer opportunities are available:
HANDYMAN, LANDSCAPE WORK, SNOW REMOVAL: Chrissy's K-9 Castle Corp., 1527 Buchanan St., needs a handyman for simple repairs; someone to cut grass and occasional trimming and weeding (lawn mower provided); and someone for snow removal in winter (shovels and salt provided). Handyman must have your own tools. Contact: christinekiernan7@gmail.com, 262-880-0567
BAKERY RUN DRIVER: Southern Lakes Area Love Inc. 480 S. Pine St., Burlington, is Looking for volunteer bakery run driver. Energetic, friendly person perfect for retired or semi-retired person. Duties include picking up bakery and bread and occasionally picking up meat at our partner stores. Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds and have a good driving record. Contact: Pat Yakes, patyakes@love-inc.net, 262-661-1726.
These virtual volunteer opportunities are available:
REFUGEE, IMMIGRATION SERVICES: Catholic Charities Administrative Offices, 3501 S. Lake Drive, Milwaukee, has refugee and immigration services positions available including a befriender, citizenship preparation, English at home and youth tutoring. Contact: Jessica Brandt, jbrandt@ccmke.org, 414-769-3400.
AT-HOME AUDIOBOOK REVIEWER: Volunteers 18 and older review audiobook recordings for errors. This position involves listening to the recording of an audiobook and making note of any errors or possible word mispronunciations. The reviewer is supplied with a print copy of the book to follow along with, as well as a log sheet to mark the page number and time in the recording when the error occurs. Training and other conditions apply. Contact: Karen Duerr, kduerr@ablenow.org, 414-286-3039.
PREVENT BLINDNESS WEBINAR: Join Prevent Blindness Wisconsin for a free, virtual, interactive webinar to learn about vision health, understanding low vision, and how assistive devices can help people of all ages having difficulty seeing. Webinar suggested for future volunteer activity. Register at vision-forward.org/VisionConnections or call 414-615-0100.
