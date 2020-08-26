Volunteering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These volunteer opportunities are available:

HANDYMAN, LANDSCAPE WORK, SNOW REMOVAL: Chrissy's K-9 Castle Corp., 1527 Buchanan St., needs a handyman for simple repairs; someone to cut grass and occasional trimming and weeding (lawn mower provided); and someone for snow removal in winter (shovels and salt provided). Handyman must have your own tools. Contact: christinekiernan7@gmail.com, 262-880-0567

BAKERY RUN DRIVER: Southern Lakes Area Love Inc. 480 S. Pine St., Burlington, is Looking for volunteer bakery run driver. Energetic, friendly person perfect for retired or semi-retired person. Duties include picking up bakery and bread and occasionally picking up meat at our partner stores. Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds and have a good driving record. Contact: Pat Yakes, patyakes@love-inc.net, 262-661-1726.

These virtual volunteer opportunities are available:

REFUGEE, IMMIGRATION SERVICES: Catholic Charities Administrative Offices, 3501 S. Lake Drive, Milwaukee, has refugee and immigration services positions available including a befriender, citizenship preparation, English at home and youth tutoring. Contact: Jessica Brandt, jbrandt@ccmke.org, 414-769-3400.