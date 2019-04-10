RACINE — The public is invited to volunteer with nonprofits in the Racine area during Do More 24 Racine from noon May 16 to noon May 17.
Do More 24 is a driven by United Way of Racine County and designed to engage volunteers and raise as much money as possible for local nonprofits in 24 hours. This community-wide event celebrates the spirit of giving and the collective effort it takes to strengthen our nonprofits and better serve our community.
For volunteer opportunities and to register to participate, go to domore24racine.org/info/volunteering-resources.
Some opportunities already available include sorting food at the Racine County Food Bank, domore24racine.org/organizations/racine-county-food-bank, and SAFE Haven of Racine’s beautification project, domore24racine.org/organizations/safe-haven-of-racine. Nearly 50 nonprofits have already registered to participate, with additional volunteer projects to go live throughout April.
