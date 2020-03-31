Remote and social distancing volunteer opportunities:

2-1-1 WISCONSIN: 2-1-1 Wisconsin provides information to individuals throughout the state who call into its system to help them connect with available nonprofit and government services. Currently, 2-1-1 Wisconsin is developing online training to allow individuals to serve remotely to answer COVID-19 related calls. Volunteers must have access to a phone and a device with Internet connection to take calls and log them into the 2-1-1 system. To receive the training, provide information on the following training signup form: https://forms.gle/MF9B2bu8UTtNfHUt8.

VOLUNTEER WISCONSIN: The Volunteer Wisconsin website, VolunteerWisconsin.org, is being used to collect and share opportunities for members and the public to learn about and respond to COVID-19 needs. These would be alternative service options. This initiative was launched March 26 and the number of opportunities posted will continue to grow as word spreads about where nonprofits should post these needs. Follow the link above and scroll down to click on COVID-19 Response.

MYRIDE: MyRide drivers are needed. The program is being adapted to provide curb-to-curb delivery service. Clients will order and purchase items from local area grocery stores and pharmacies for pickup. Drivers will pick up items (have them loaded into the car) then pull up to the curb nearest the client’s location for delivery. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, car insurance and pass a background check. Other conditions may apply. For an application form, contact Jenni Chap, 262-417-7544, jchap@volunteerracine.org.

