These volunteer opportunities are available:
HOLISTIC HOME HEALTH CARE & HOSPICE: Opportunities currently available in Racine and Kenosha counties. Call Kate Stephan-Cothell, 414-231-3130, or email: kate.cothell@holistichh.com.
RACINE URBAN GARDEN NETWORK: Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1-2 for garden building day at the West Racine Community Garden in Owen Davies Park, West Boulevard and 17th Street. Bring tools and gloves. A garden blessing ceremony will be held at noon June 2, followed by a picnic lunch in the new garden.
RELAY FOR LIFE: Volunteers are needed for Relay for Life of Racine from 5 p.m. May 31 to 8 a.m. June 1 at Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant. Call Matthew Elmer at 262-523-5574 or email matthew.elmer@cancer.org.
CAT SHOW: Volunteers needed for the Windy Kitty Cat Club cat show June 1-2 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Cage stewards who quickly clean the cages between judging of the cats are primarily needed. This is a position that can be done by older school age children and or parent child team. Contact Sabrina Ringquist, sabrinaringquist@yahoo.com, 608-219-5597, or Jeremy Basterash, show manager, at 414-704-9995 or email WindyKittycatclub@gmail.com.
DARE2TRI PARATRIATHLON CAMP: Volunteers are needed June 7-9 for the Dare2tri Paratriathlon Training Camp at RecPlex Sports Center in Pleasant Prairie. Athletes ages 16 and older travel across the country to participate. Volunteers assist with anything an athlete might need. Send email to shawna@dare2tri.org or call 312-967-9874.
