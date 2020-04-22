Volunteer Opportunities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POSSIBLE COVID-19 FACILITY: Volunteers are sought for a possible COVID facility. Duties would include assisting in handing out food, and maintaining the facility for individuals and families under a 14-day quarantine. Volunteers ages 25-60 will be trained and suited up in PPE protective gear. Names are sought at this time. People will be asked to be ready and prepared. Once volunteers are vetted and trained, the hours of operation and shifts available will be established if necessary. Contact Chaplain Anthony Balistreri at the Racine County Sheriff's Office, 414-429-1602, or email chapalinanthony@racinecounty.com.

2-1-1 WISCONSIN: 2-1-1 Wisconsin provides information to individuals throughout the state who call into its system to help them connect with available nonprofit and government services. Currently, 2-1-1 Wisconsin is developing online training to allow individuals to serve remotely to answer COVID-19 related calls. Volunteers must have access to a phone and a device with Internet connection to take calls and log them into the 2-1-1 system. To receive the training, provide information on the following training signup form: https://forms.gle/MF9B2bu8UTtNfHUt8.