Volunteer Opportunities

MAKE AND DELIVER HANDMADE MASKS: Ascension All Saints Foundation Racine is currently seeking handmade masks to relieve the strain on medical-grade masks needed by healthcare workers. Either elastic or tied handmade face masks in any style are acceptable. Deliver washed masks, packaged in a ziplock bag, with the quantity and Ascension written on the bag to Sew n Save, 3701 Durand Ave., from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
GARDEN VOLUNTEERS: Anticipating shortages of fresh vegetables for food banks and shelters, Racine Urban Garden Network, 714 Marquette St, seeks groups of volunteers to work a plot this summer and donate the produce. Several plots have been set aside throughout RUGN's network for these “victory gardens.” Social distancing is being practiced at the garden. Contact Rachel Trobaugh, 262-902-2323, or email Michelle Ortwein, mortwein@volunteerracine.org.
