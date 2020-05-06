Volunteer Opportunities

MAKE AND DELIVER HANDMADE MASKS: Ascension All Saints Foundation Racine is currently seeking handmade masks to relieve the strain on medical-grade masks needed by healthcare workers. Either elastic or tied handmade face masks in any style are acceptable. Deliver washed masks, packaged in a ziplock bag, with the quantity and Ascension written on the bag to Sew n Save, 3701 Durand Ave., from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.