{{featured_button_text}}

These volunteer opportunities are available:

HOLISTIC HOME HEALTH CARE & HOSPICE: Opportunities currently available in Racine and Kenosha counties. Call Kate Stephan-Cothell, 414-231-3130, or email: kate.cothell@holistichh.com.

RACINE URBAN GARDEN NETWORK: Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1-2 for garden building day at the West Racine Community Garden in Owen Davies Park, West Boulevard and 17th Street. Bring tools and gloves. A garden blessing ceremony will be held at noon June 2, followed by a picnic lunch in the new garden.

DARE2TRI PARATRIATHLON CAMP: Volunteers are needed June 7-9 for the Dare2tri Paratriathlon Training Camp at RecPlex Sports Center in Pleasant Prairie. Athletes ages 16 and older travel across the country to participate. Volunteers assist with anything an athlete might need. Send email to shawna@dare2tri.org or call 312-967-9874.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments