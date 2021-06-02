These volunteer opportunities are available:

VIRTUAL TUTORS: There is a need for English tutors to provide support to students in grades K4 to five from refugee families, help them improve their skills and reach their educational goals. Resources are provided but volunteer will be responsible for developing lessons that maximize student strengths. Contact Jessica Brandt, jbrandt@ccmke.org.

ARTIST FAIR: Volunteers are needed for the Starving Artists Fair on Sunday, Aug. 1. Opportunities include setting up, runners, Kids Corner, handing our brochures and breakdown. Contact Jill Castillo at jillmcast@live.com or call 262-639-2149.

TOYS FOR TOTS: Toys for Tots, 800 Center St. (basement), needs volunteers year-round to sort, repair, clean and restore donated toys and turn them into Christmas gifts children. Hours are 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Contact Kelly Frank, 262-633-1379 or tft.racine@att.net.

WISCONSIN HUMANE SOCIETY: The Wisconsin Humane Society Racine campus, 8900 16th St., needs volunteers for these positions: Veterinary services, animal transport between five campuses, veterinary preparation, animal care, facility maintenance and adoption preparation. For more information, go to http://wihumane.org/volunteer/racine.

