VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

DRIVE-IN BABY SHOWER: Familia Dental will be at the Racine Job Center, 1717 Taylor Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and need volunteers to help at their community drive-in baby shower. Volunteers will put up signs directing traffic to the event and direct traffic during the event. They also need volunteers to deliver water/snacks to individuals in their vehicles and assist with putting supplies away. Contact Mario Zuniga, rzuniga@familiadental.com, 262-977-1006.