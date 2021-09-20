RACINE — These volunteer opportunities are available:

CLOTHING, LINEN GIVEAWAY: Giving to the Nations will be at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, conducting a community clothing and household linen giveaway event. Volunteers are needed to help with handing out supplies. Go to orchestratinggood.org/volunteer-registration.

DRIVE-IN BABY SHOWER: Familia Dental will be at the Racine Job Center, 1717 Taylor Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and need volunteers to help at their community drive-in baby shower. Volunteers will put up signs directing traffic to the event and direct traffic during the event. They also need volunteers to deliver water/snacks to individuals in their vehicles and assist with putting supplies away. Contact Mario Zuniga, rzuniga@familiadental.com, 262-977-1006.

FRONT DESK: Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., is looking for a volunteer to work the front desk. Reception desk volunteers are responsible for greeting museum visitors; answering questions; answering the phone and directing phone calls; processing purchases from the museum gift shop and tracking museum attendance. This position requires an individual who can sit for long periods of time. There are many stairs and no elevators or ramps. Email inquire@racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.

