Volunteer Opportunities
VOLUNTEERING

Volunteer Opportunities

These local volunteer opportunities are available:

VOLUNTEER RECEPTIONIST: HOPES Center, 521 Sixth St., is looking for a volunteer receptionist from 8 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Contact Scott Metzel or Linda Flashinski at smetzel@hopescenter.org or call 262-898-2940.

INVASIVE SPECIES VOLUNTEER: Seno K/RLT Conservancy seeks volunteers to help with invasive species at its woodland center. They are looking for volunteers who have experience and/or are willing to learn how to use equipment, apply herbicide and help with tree plantings. Contact Mark Lesko, mark_lesko@icloud.com.

