These local volunteer opportunities are available:

FURNITURE MOVING: Siena Retreat Center is looking for four to eight individuals to help move furniture in preparation for annual carpet cleaning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23 and 26. Contact Jane Czarnezki, jczarnezki@racinedominicans.org, 262-898-2591.

PARTY ON THE PAVEMENT: Downtown Racine Corp. is looking for volunteers for Party on the Pavement from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Volunteers are needed for the beer garden, carnival ticket booth, bounce house ticket collector, and 50/50 raffle and raffle basket sellers. Go to racinedowntown.com to sign up.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS: Volunteer Center or Racine County is recruiting drivers for MyRIDE, a complimentary transportation service for Racine County seniors who are no longer able to drive. Service includes rides to medical appointments, grocery shopping and running errands. Contact Jenni Chap or Terri Benner, jchap@volunteerracine.org or tbenner@volunteerracine.org, 262-886-9612.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0