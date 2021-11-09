The following volunteer opportunities are available:
KIWANIS HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Kiwanis Holiday Lights will be set up Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to noon to help carry displays, pound support poles in the ground, strap light displays to the poles and fences, and string and connect extension cords. Coffee, hot chocolate and sweet rolls will be provided. Contact Jeff Johnson at 262-676-3706.
THANKSGIVING FEAST: Volunteers are needed for the annual Dan and Ray's annual Thanksgiving Day feast Nov. 25 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Call 262-898-7900 to volunteer. Leave your name, number of volunteers and preferred shift (between 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m).