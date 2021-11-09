Volunteer Opportunities

KIWANIS HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Kiwanis Holiday Lights will be set up Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to noon to help carry displays, pound support poles in the ground, strap light displays to the poles and fences, and string and connect extension cords. Coffee, hot chocolate and sweet rolls will be provided. Contact Jeff Johnson at 262-676-3706.