PRESERVATION RACINE TOUR OF HISTORIC PLACES: Twenty more tour guides are needed to complete two-hour shifts between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Volunteers can purchase a ticket for ½ price and are invited to a catered dinner immediately after the tours. Script provided. Contact Michelle McCaskey on or before Monday, Sept. 23 at 262-498-0656 or mmcaskey@prodigy.net.
RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER: Volunteers needed from the seventh annual Chainsaw Carving and Art Festival for shifts between 8:30 a.m. and 3 pm. Sunday, Oct. 6. Tasks include ticket sales, food service, children’s activities and directing parking. To sign up, contact us at 262-639-1515 or info@riverbendracine.org.
ALLIANCE FOR THE GREAT LAKES SEPTEMBER ADOPT-A-BEACH/INTERNATIONAL COASTAL CLEANUP: Volunteers needed Saturday, Sept. 21. Flexible date/times are available. Volunteers remove debris and record their findings to help further education and guide decision-making. September Adopt-a-Beach is part of the International Coastal Cleanup. Volunteers can sign-up as a team leader or join an existing beach cleanup by visiting www.greatlakesadopt.org. For questions or help registering, email Mallory at mkrumrei@greatlakes.org.
SENIOR MEDICARE PATROL
Volunteers will help educate Medicare beneficiaries. Current Senior Medical Patrol volunteer roles include:
- Information distributor: This role involves transporting and disseminating information materials to sites and events and may include presenting prepared copy or performing scripted activities for small groups. Volunteers who work in this role do not engage in discussions with others about personal information or situations.
- Exhibitor: This position-of-trust role involves staffing information kiosks or exhibits at events such as health fairs. Volunteers who staff exhibits provide general information about the program to the public and answer basic questions.
- Presenter: This position-of-trust role involves giving substantive presentations to small and large groups, with the opportunity for interaction with the audience during time set aside for Q & A and discussion.
Position of trust is defined as any role that involves access to at least one of: beneficiaries or other vulnerable people, such as family members, personal or confidential information, money or other valuables. Positions of trust are subject to significantly more rigorous screening inquiries.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Email smp-wi@gwaar.orgth with any questions or concerns.
VETERANS TREATMENT COURT OF 2ND JUDICIAL: Volunteer veterans are needed to mentor veterans. Requirement needed include:
- Must be a veteran of the U.S. Military.
- Adhere to 2nd Judicial District Veterans Court Program policies and procedures
- Be familiar with Veterans Affairs service and veterans community resources
- Serve as an advocate and role model for a veteran in the Veterans Court Program
- Attend training and court sessions, if and when needed
- Interact respectfully and professionally with other veterans and staff
- Must agree to serve for one year or more
For more information on volunteering, please call Brad at 262 638-6667 or Louis Moore at 262-636-3133.
OCR TEXT EDITOR VOLUNTEER FOR AUDIO/BRAILLE LITERACY ENCHANCEMENT (ABLE): Times and location vary. A time commitment of 3-5 hours/week for duration of at least four months is required. Training will be provided. With volunteer help, ABLE can more quickly convert print into braille and audio formats so blind children and adults can have equal access to a world of information. On-site volunteers will learn to use the program “ABBYY FineReader” to perform Optical Character Recognition= on images of print. At-home volunteers will edit Word document output from ABBYY to match the original text (saved as a PDF file). Many assignments may have tight deadlines so students can receive their school assignments at the same time as their sighted peers. Other requirements apply. For more information, email Karen Duerr at kduerr@ablenow.org.
