{{featured_button_text}}

Make a Difference Day is Saturday, Oct. 26. These volunteer opportunities are available:

KIDS CONNECTION PLAYGROUND: Adult volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, to paint and re-seal the wood components at the Kids Connection playground at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. Supplies and bottled water will be provided. To sign up, call 262-886-3388.

FOCUS ON COMMUNITY: Help is needed painting the new Focus on Community building at 1240 Washington Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Supplies, snacks and water will be provided. To sign up, call Gina Wisialowski at 262-880-3350.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

MARQUETTE COMMUNITY GARDEN: Volunteer with Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center and Racine Urban Garden Network in the Marquette Community Garden, 734 Marquette St., 9-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. People are needed to pick potatoes and for general garden cleanup. Tools are provided. For more information or to sign up, call Chris Flynn at 262-308-8237. For more information on volunteering with Cops ‘N Kids, call 262-939-0107.

OWEN DAVIES PARK COMMUNITY GARDEN: Volunteer with Racine Urban Garden Network for general garden cleanup at Owen Davies Park Community Garden, 1700 West Blvd., 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, call Chris Flynn at 262-308-8237.

OTHER NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS: Call your favorite nonprofit organization to see if they need volunteers.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments