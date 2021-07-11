Volunteer Connection

The Racine County Meals on Wheels Program is resuming volunteer home delivery of hot, mid-day meals to homebound seniors on Monday, July 19. Volunteers may choose to deliver on their own or as part of a group or team.

Meals on Wheels clients often see only their volunteer driver each weekday. Thus, volunteer drivers are not only a welcome sight for the food they deliver; but they provide clients companionship and a systematic welfare check as well.

Since advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, a consortium of Racine County restaurants has prepared most of the mid-day meals, delivering them with the assistance of Meals on Wheels staff. During their hiatus, some Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers kept in touch with their clients through notes and letters, especially during the holidays.

Meals on Wheels is a legacy project of the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Racine Inc., an AmeriCorps Seniors grantee funded through RSVP. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are age 55 or older.

Before the pandemic, more than 40 Meals on Wheels drivers were AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers. They will continue to be eligible for mileage reimbursement and supplemental liability and accident insurance while on AmeriCorps Seniors driving assignments.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are assigned to the AmeriCorps Seniors Healthy Futures — Aging in Place Focus Area. The Racine AmeriCorps Seniors project measures the number of Meals on Wheels clients served and evaluates their survey responses to determine if independent living is being sustained by meal delivery.

