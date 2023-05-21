RACINE — AmeriCorps Seniors Racine County’s volunteer mission is to benefit the community by supporting and recruiting volunteers 55 and older to help deliver priority services to people of all ages, providing Racine County with priceless resources.

It aspires to build and expand a community-wide network of volunteers and partner affiliates that unites compassionate, experienced adults with meaningful and fulfilling service opportunities, enriching the volunteers’ lives and enhancing support for needy people.

Over the past year, more than 250 AmeriCorps Senior volunteers donated more than 15,000 hours of community service:

Meals on Wheels (ADRC) — 36 RSVP volunteers served 468 clients with hot/cold meals on a weekly basis.

St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry — 78 volunteers helped 2,595 individuals with much-needed food.

MyRIDE senior transportation program — 28 volunteer drivers provided FREE transportation to over 250 clients with over 4,000 rides to medical appointments, grocery store visits, etc.

Senior Companion Program — 20 volunteers contacted 42 seniors to help address loneliness meaningfully.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide — 19 Tax-Aide volunteers helped 782 people with their 2023 tax returns.

RSVP Partner Affiliates — More than 70 RSVP volunteers provided community service hours at Ascension All Saints Healthcare, Aurora Medical Center, beLEAF Survivors, Caledonia Historical Society, Habitat for Humanity, Racine County Sheriff’s Sub Patrol Station, Amateur Radio Emergency Service and the Volunteer Center of Racine County.

Client feedback continues to be very positive and is rewarding to all AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Volunteers.

“I appreciate my MOWs Drivers; they are always courteous and cheerful; nice, well-balanced meals and eating better,” said a Meals on Wheels client.

“I appreciate MyRIDE and its drivers; they are a blessing in my life,” said a MyRide client. “This is an excellent service; my drivers are very professional and reliable and greatly help me. They are always prompt, courteous, helpful and of the highest character.”

For more information about AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteer opportunities, call Michael O’Brien at 262-886-9612, ext. 104, or visit the Volunteer Center office at 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G.