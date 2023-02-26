RACINE — AmeriCorps Seniors Racine County’s volunteer mission is to benefit the community by supporting and recruiting volunteers 55 and older to help deliver priority services to people of all ages. It aspires to build and expand a community-wide network of volunteers and partner affiliates that unites compassionate, experienced adults with meaningful and fulfilling service opportunities.

For more information on AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteer opportunities, call Michael O’Brien at 262-886-9612, ext. 104, or visit the Volunteer Center office at 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G.

Tax-Aide

The Volunteer Center of Racine County and AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers are taking AARP Foundation Tax-Aide tax return appointments for the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, and Franksville Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. Appointment requests are “first come, first served” based on location availability. The Volunteer Center of Racine County does not give tax or other financial advice; that is left to the highly trained Tax-Aide volunteers, many of whom are AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP members. Please call 262 886 9612 x104, Michael.

Senior companions

The goal of the Senior Companion Program Inc. is that nobody lives out their later years feeling alone. With respect for each person's dignity and unique characteristics, the Senior Companion Program matches one of its volunteers with a client. That volunteer then visits the same person every week. Volunteers and their companion usually find common ground quickly, and their relationship builds from there. They might spend an hour in conversation, play a board or card game, do a puzzle, read aloud, watch a TV program, have a snack, listen to music or do a craft.

Fundraising event

Swing Into Spring will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. It features appetizers, homemade desserts and live jazz music by the James Yorgan Sextet. Tickets cost $30. Reservations are required by March 17 by calling 262-898-1941.

Volunteer ops

The welcoming community of Siena Retreat Center provides retreats and programs that renew lives and deepen holistic spirituality in an environment of peace, joy and beauty. In the spirit of the Racine Dominicans, the center seeks to be a catalyst for a more just and compassionate world.

Siena Retreat Center offers flexible volunteer schedules and recognizes its volunteers annually. Completion of an application and background check is required. Volunteer opportunities include welcome desk, bookstore attendant, greet and register guests, provide tours, dining room assistant and overnight contact person.

The center, 5637 Erie St., will host a volunteer open house from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. People can find out about volunteer opportunities, learn about the center and take a tour. There will be snacks and door prizes.

BeLEAF Survivors seeks to provide a safe and compassionate environment to promote hope and healing after sexual assault by lifting, empowering, advocating and fighting for survivors and their allies. Additionally, through education, outreach and collaboration, BeLEAF works to shift the culture that perpetuates sexual violence.

BeLEAF volunteer advocates answer the 24-hour crisis line and respond to Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room to provide support and information about resources to survivors of sexual assault. Volunteer advocates must be at least 18 years old, have access to a car or reliable transportation, attend comprehensive training and pass a background check. For more information, call Annabell Bustillos, bilingual outreach advocate, at 262-619-1634, ext. 114.