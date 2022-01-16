Volunteer Connection: Volunteers needed to help the community

RACINE COUNTY — The global pandemic and events of 2020 and 2021 have opened our eyes wider to the challenges of our world.

With the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service and holiday just around the corner, the time is now to act with swift urgency to deliver on the promise of King’s example and mission. Together, we can recommit to his dream of a beloved community with actions beginning anew on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that meet urgent community needs.

Food and meals

People can help address food insecurity and volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or deliver meals via Meals on Wheels.

St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry served 1,311 clients from its LaSalle Street distribution center in the 2021 fiscal year, representing 4,062 individuals in households including 1,417 children. The pantry is the largest project partnering with AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP-Racine. Last year, 65 volunteers served approximately 3,000 hours allocating 2,290 grocery bags plus frozen food and miscellaneous items.

More than 36,449 pounds of bagged food were distributed. St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Food Pantry project is a dynamic community innovator, providing mutual satisfaction to its volunteers and clientele. If people need additional help beyond food the volunteers direct them to the appropriate agency for assistance. For more information, call 262-633-6467.

Meals on Wheels, administered by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County, distributes more than 1,600 meals a week over multiple routes throughout Racine County Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Currently there are more than 40 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer drivers for Meals on Wheels. Ryanne Jackson, volunteer coordinator, suggests that a person can be a weekly volunteer driver or volunteer on occasion when their schedule allows. The Meals on Wheels orientation program includes an opportunity to accompany current drivers on their routes. Quite often, a visit from a Meals on Wheels volunteer is the only contact with the outside world a client has that day.

Volunteers are currently delivering the meals with no contact with the clients and wear a face mask. For more information, call 262-833-8766.

AARP Tax-Aide

People can help support seniors set up appointments for their 2021 taxes with AARP Tax-Aide.

The Volunteer Center of Racine, Inc. and its AmeriCorps Seniors (RSVP) volunteers are again scheduling appointments for two of the six Racine County AARP tax-preparation venues: Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine, and at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave, Franksville.

The Volunteer Center of Racine is looking for volunteers to help schedule appointments for the Tax-Aide program, beginning Jan. 24 and continuing through March. To volunteer, call Michael O’Brien or Michelle Ortwein at the Volunteer Center, 262 886-9612.

Here’s how to help

We are living in challenging times with the continuation of the COVID-19 virus affecting our daily lives. As a reference, all AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP partner affiliates are practicing safety measures with both their volunteers and recipients.

For more information on becoming an AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteer and to support St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, AARP Tax-Aide or any of the partner programs, contact Michael O’Brien via phone or email at mobrien@volunteerracine.org.

