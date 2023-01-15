Volunteer Connection: Volunteers help deliver priority services

RACINE — AmeriCorps Seniors Racine County’s volunteer mission is to benefit the community by supporting and recruiting volunteers 55 and older to help deliver priority services to people of all ages. It aspires to build and expand a community-wide network of volunteers and partner affiliates that unites compassionate, experienced adults with meaningful and fulfilling service opportunities. Some include:

Ascension All Saints Healthcare is looking for volunteers for comfort cart and pet therapy. Comfort cart volunteers make rounds on select waiting room visitors and patients identified by staff to enhance their hospital experience by offering a selection of distraction and comfort items at no charge like stuffed animals, playing cards, Sudoku books, magazines, etc. Pet therapy volunteers and their certified pet therapy dogs spread joy, reduce anxiety, and ease patient and visitor fears. Therapy dogs must have their animal-assisted therapy certification to participate in the volunteer program. The All Saints Foundation is providing assistance with the initial cost of therapy certification. Dogs must be at least 1 year old and have resided with the owner for at least six weeks.

Aurora Health Care is looking for volunteers for main entrance ambassador and tour guide. Main entrance ambassador duties include proactively greeting patients and visitors as they enter the facility, asking how they can assist, offering to escort the guest and offering wheelchair assistance to their destination. Tour guides greet people in the tour group, explain to them that they can ask questions at any time, walk the campus while informing guests on what they are observing and where different departments are located, where information signs are located, and when appropriate hand out informational materials.

Senior Companion Program Inc. matches volunteers with a client. That volunteer then visits the same person every week. Volunteers might spend an hour in conversation, play a board or card game, do a puzzle, read aloud, watch a TV program, have a snack, listen to music or do a craft.

Tax-Aide

The Volunteer Center of Racine County and AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers will begin taking appointments for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Call 262-886-9612. Appointment requests are first-come based on location availability. The Volunteer Center does not give tax or other financial advice; that is left to the trained Tax-Aide volunteers, many of whom are AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP members.

For more information on AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteer opportunities, call Michael O’Brien at 262-886-9612, ext. 104, or visit the Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G.