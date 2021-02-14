Volunteer Connection: Volunteering in the COVID-19 era

The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program in Racine County continues to field volunteers 55 and older in service projects despite COVID-19 limitations. In 2020, about half of the 230 RSVP volunteers recorded varying levels of service.
Senior Companion Program Inc. has continued with the virtual aspect of its outreach with volunteers and clients exchanging phone calls, cards, notes and letters.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry is offering drive-through service to its clients while other volunteers are working behind the scenes assembling grocery bags. All volunteers are observing social distancing and masking protocol.
Racine-Kenosha Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) RSVP volunteers have continued to conduct weekly communication exercises over the air. ARES coordinates severe weather spotter traffic with the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan office. It also provides communications support for community events like the Lighthouse Run.
The Volunteer Center’s MyRIDE senior transportation project resumed providing rides for clients, prioritizing medical appointments. MyRIDE continues its expanded pickup and delivery service for prepaid orders and food baskets distributed the Racine-Kenosha Community Action Program. MyRIDE has increased the available volunteers in the last 12 months.
About a third of the RSVP volunteers at the Racine County Sheriff’s Department Ives Grove sub patrol station are stocking patrol cars and assisting deputies in the office.
Though on hiatus since the middle of March 2020, some Meals on Wheels volunteers participated in a holiday greeting card project. More than 350 Meals on Wheels clients received cards from RSVP volunteers in December.
RSVP volunteers are now preparing tax returns with AARP’s Tax-Aide. COVID-19 precautions necessitated limiting the project to three venues in Racine County. Appointments are sold out.
The COVID-19 era has been challenging for everyone, including volunteers and their organizations. RSVP is especially grateful to its volunteers and volunteer stations for persevering during this challenging time.