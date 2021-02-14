Volunteer Connection: Volunteering in the COVID-19 era

The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program in Racine County continues to field volunteers 55 and older in service projects despite COVID-19 limitations. In 2020, about half of the 230 RSVP volunteers recorded varying levels of service.

Senior Companion Program Inc. has continued with the virtual aspect of its outreach with volunteers and clients exchanging phone calls, cards, notes and letters.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry is offering drive-through service to its clients while other volunteers are working behind the scenes assembling grocery bags. All volunteers are observing social distancing and masking protocol.

Racine-Kenosha Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) RSVP volunteers have continued to conduct weekly communication exercises over the air. ARES coordinates severe weather spotter traffic with the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan office. It also provides communications support for community events like the Lighthouse Run.

The Volunteer Center’s MyRIDE senior transportation project resumed providing rides for clients, prioritizing medical appointments. MyRIDE continues its expanded pickup and delivery service for prepaid orders and food baskets distributed the Racine-Kenosha Community Action Program. MyRIDE has increased the available volunteers in the last 12 months.