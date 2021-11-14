Volunteer Connection: Volunteer driving opportunities abound at AmeriCorps Seniors

RACINE — AmeriCorps Seniors empower Americans over the age of 55 to serve their communities. When they join they choose how they want to give back.

Volunteers can find a service opportunity that they are passionate about. With RSVP they can use the skills and talents they’ve learned over the years, or develop new ones while serving in a variety of volunteer activities in their community.

Volunteers looking for driving opportunities to widen the horizons of their Racine County neighbors have two options available through AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP.

Meals on Wheels, administered by the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County, distribute more than 1,600 meals a week over multiple routes throughout Racine County Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Currently there are more than 25 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer drivers for Meals on Wheels. Ryanne Jackson, volunteer coordinator, suggests that a person can be a weekly volunteer driver or volunteer on occasion when their schedule allows. The Meals on Wheels orientation program includes an opportunity to accompany current drivers on their routes. Quite often, a visit from a Meals on Wheels volunteer is the only contact with the outside world a client has that day.

MyRide

MyRIDE is a senior transportation project of the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. MyRIDE volunteer drivers provide complimentary rides for seniors who have no other means of transportation to medical and other appointments. While this a complimentary service, donations are greatly appreciated.

Jenni Chap, MyRIDE senior transportation coordinator, currently has more than 20 volunteers serving over 150 clients on a monthly basis.

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers are 55 and older and are eligible for mileage reimbursement going to/from their assignments. Volunteers are also offered complimentary supplemental excess accident medical coverage, excess volunteer liability insurance and excess automobile liability insurance.

Volunteer of month

AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer of the month is Dave Pfeuffer.

Pfeuffer is a new MyRIDE driver helping seniors with their medical appointments locally and outside of Racine County. While Pfeuffer is a new volunteer in 2021, he was a long-time volunteer with the Humane Society in Arkansas.

Pfeuffer really enjoys driving our riders to their various medical appointments and occasionally brings his dog Toby along for the ride. He enjoys the social aspect of being a MyRIDE driver, listening to his riders and hearing their stories. Pfeuffer feels blessed and enjoys giving back to the community while helping people in need.

