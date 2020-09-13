Volunteer Connection: Volunteer Center introduces redesigned interactive website

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Volunteer Center of Racine County, sponsor of RSVP-Racine, has redesigned its website. It features information on Volunteer Center projects and interactive links to southeastern Wisconsin volunteer activities.

Go to volunteerracine.org and click “Volunteer Now” in the upper right hand corner of the home page and follow the prompts. Prospective volunteers may request information and connect with volunteer coordinators for more than 1,000 opportunities.

The RSVP section of the Volunteer Center’s website includes the RSVP volunteer handbook, fillable enrollment and other forms, the latest RSVP newsletter and current Racine County RSVP volunteer opportunities.

More information about RSVP, other Senior Corps projects and AmeriCorps can be viewed with a provided link to nationalservice.gov.

Online sto

re

The new Volunteer Center online store has Volunteer Center mugs, T-Shirts, collared shirts, pens and hot-cold thermos tumblers. A COVID-19 compliant “pick-up parade” in front of the Volunteer Center to facilitate safe delivery was held Sept. 12.