Volunteer Connection: St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry needs volunteers

RACINE — St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry served more than 1,311 clients from its La Salle Street distribution center over the past year. Each month food allocations are received from the Racine County Food Bank and Community Action of Kenosha and Racine. The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) recently supported a new commercial refrigerator for the pantry.

The food pantry also has strong support from nine churches that hold monthly themed food drives such as “Soup” Bowl Sunday and area Catholic schools sponsor Stuff the Bus.

The food pantry relies upon volunteer support, with more than 70 volunteers helping with a variety of tasks. Tasks include greeting, verifying identification and registering new clients as well as taking groceries to their cars via their drive-through pantry. Volunteers also help with recording, weighing and sorting groceries; stocking shelves; filling bags for distribution; and helping with office administrative responsibilities. Food Pantry follows COVID-19 guidelines and face masks are required in the pantry.

The food pantry relies on volunteers who are willing to make a commitment. Volunteers can work one day per month, one day per week or a few days per week, normally 90 minutes per shift. The pantry is looking for volunteers from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

If a client needs additional help beyond food the volunteers direct them to the appropriate agency.

The St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry is a AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP partner affiliate. To volunteer at the food pantry, call Mary Ann Konsin, food pantry manager, at 414-379-1443 or email mkonsin@att.net. Or, contact Michael OBrien, AmeriCorps Seniors project director, at 262-886-9612 or email mobrien@volunteerracine.org.