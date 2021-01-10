Volunteer Connection: Siena Retreat Center offers novel volunteer opportunities

CALEDONIA — The Siena Retreat Center at 5637 Erie St. is the latest volunteer station of AmeriCorps Seniors’ RSVP project in Racine.

The center’s mission statement says its goal is to provide retreats and programs that “…renew lives and deepen holistic spirituality in an environment of peace, joy and beauty.” Retreat themes span a diverse spectrum: Art, personal reflection, education and discussions on social issues.

Many people come for a private retreat, a quiet time away to be just with themselves. They use this time to rest, reflect, write, explore nature, create in the Creativity Room or meet with one of the center’s spiritual guides.

One volunteer said: “I love it here! I have found a sense of purpose and a deep feeling of personal peace while immersed in the lovely, tranquil setting of the Siena Center.”

The Retreat Center’s bookstore offers a variety of books on contemporary spirituality. Also handmade and fair trade items are available: Organic cotton socks, weavings, soaps, lotions, jewelry and framed art.

The Retreat Center has several volunteer opportunities: