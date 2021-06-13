 Skip to main content
Volunteer Connection: Senior Companion Program welcomes Jazz in July
VOLUNTEER CONNECTION

Volunteer Connection: Senior Companion Program welcomes Jazz in July

Senior Companion Program team

The Senior Companion Program Inc. team, from left, are Jeanne Kocha, office assistant; Sue Craanen, executive director; and Laurie Radewan, assistant to the director.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

STURTEVANT — The Senior Companion Program Inc. (SCP) is hosting Jazz in July from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18, on the grounds of St. Sebastian Parish, 3126 95th St.

Live big band, swing and jazz music will be provided by the local group, James Yorgan Sextet. A 50/50 and basket raffle will be held as well as a silent auction. Admission includes pizza, dessert and a beverage. Additional beer, wine, soda and water will be sold.

Indoor restrooms will be available and in case of inclement weather, Jazz in July will be moved indoors.

Tickets cost $25 and reservations are required by Monday, July 12. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted. For tickets, call SCP at 262-898-1941 or email scp@seniorcompanionprogram.org.

SCP is a non-profit ministry founded by the Racine Dominicans at St. Catherine’s Infirmary in 1978 by Sister Michelle Olley and Sister Brenda Walsh. Since then SCP has nurtured mutually fulfilling experiences as enduring friendships have been forged.

SCP seeks to enhance the quality of life for older adults through socialization and information. Volunteers are matched with those requesting or being recommend to SCP.

SCP is a legacy AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP project extending over a 20-year association. Despite the limitations of COVID-19, last year 23 RSVP friendly visitor volunteers collectively spent more than 740 hours with 48 clients, primarily by phone and through the mail.

