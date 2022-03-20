Volunteer Connection: Senior Companion Program offers companionship

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers are committed to help those in need in our community. During these long winter months and continued isolation due to the pandemic, our senior community is in need of companionship to help fight loneliness and depression.

The RSVP program affiliate Senior Companion Program (SCP) was founded in 1978 by the Racine Dominicans. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for the elderly through socialization and information. Volunteers visit their companion for a minimum of one hour per week wherever their companion is living. This could be in their own homes, assisted living facilities, rehab facilities or nursing homes. There is no cost to be a part of Senior Companion Program Inc.

With respect for the dignity and unique characteristics of each participant, volunteers are matched with those requesting a weekly visit. The program brings people together by providing companionship with compassion. When matched, the companions will agree on when to meet.

Volunteers and their companion usually find a common ground quickly, and their relationship builds from there.

It’s important to remember that even though the program members are older now, they weren’t always so and they still have the same interests they’ve always had. Seniors have a lot of experiences to share and stories to tell.

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers receive:

Volunteer orientation and placements for new or additional assignments.

Volunteer Insurance—includes excess accident medical coverage, excess volunteer liability insurance and excess automobile liability insurance. This insurance does not duplicate benefits payable under any other valid and collectable insurance.

Mileage reimbursement for projects that require driving (i.e., Meals on Wheels, MyRIDE, BeLEAF)

Bi-monthly newsletter

Information updates on current volunteer opportunities and services for seniors.

Volunteer appreciation events.

People 55 and older interested in volunteering can contact Michael O’Brien at 262-886-9612 or email mobrien@volunteerracine.org.

