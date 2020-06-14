Volunteer Connection: Senior Companion Program emphasizes virtual volunteering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Companion Program Inc. (SCP) is a ministry of the Racine Dominicans started at St. Catherine’s Infirmary in 1978 by Sister Michelle Olley and Sister Brenda Walsh. Since then SCP has nurtured mutually fulfilling experiences as enduring friendships have been forged.

In 1978, 200 visits and 400 phones calls were made to 70 seniors living at home or in assisted living facilities. SCP has grown exponentially in the ensuring 40 years.

Today, more than 65 SCP Friendly Visitor volunteers are matched with about 100 individuals. Thirty-two SCP volunteers are RSVP members. Last year, RSVP volunteers collectively logged 1,100 hours with SCP.

The SCP project offers volunteers and their clients flexible visiting opportunities and the potential to grow and deepen their relationships. Complementing 1,000 home visits last year, SCP Friendly Visitors also made over 1,000 phone calls and sent over 100 note cards.

Virtual contact

During COVID-19, SCP is emphasizing the virtual aspect of its project with both staff and volunteers keeping in touch with clients on the phone and through the mail.