Volunteer Connection: Senior Companion Program emphasizes virtual volunteering

Senior Companion Program Inc. (SCP) is a ministry of the Racine Dominicans started at St. Catherine’s Infirmary in 1978 by Sister Michelle Olley and Sister Brenda Walsh. Since then SCP has nurtured mutually fulfilling experiences as enduring friendships have been forged.
In 1978, 200 visits and 400 phones calls were made to 70 seniors living at home or in assisted living facilities. SCP has grown exponentially in the ensuring 40 years.
Today, more than 65 SCP Friendly Visitor volunteers are matched with about 100 individuals. Thirty-two SCP volunteers are RSVP members. Last year, RSVP volunteers collectively logged 1,100 hours with SCP.
The SCP project offers volunteers and their clients flexible visiting opportunities and the potential to grow and deepen their relationships. Complementing 1,000 home visits last year, SCP Friendly Visitors also made over 1,000 phone calls and sent over 100 note cards.
Virtual contact
During COVID-19, SCP is emphasizing the virtual aspect of its project with both staff and volunteers keeping in touch with clients on the phone and through the mail.
In fact, SCP has been the model for an RSVP virtual volunteering project. While Meals on Wheels RSVP volunteer drivers are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels is keeping in touch with its clients by way of telephone while an alliance of Racine area restaurants prepare and deliver food. Simultaneously, more than 30 RSVP Meals on Wheels volunteers are complementing this service by sending cards, notes and letters to the clients on their routes.
RSVP surveys show that SCP clients highly value their relationships with Friendly Visitors. Those living independently overwhelmingly agree that SCP volunteers have made it easier to stay in their home by strengthening ties with senior support services, faith communities, family and friends.
Similarly, many seniors who have moved to assisted living have experienced a smooth transition as they continued relationships with Friendly Visitor volunteers.
