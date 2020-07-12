Volunteer Connection: RSVP amateur radio operators virtually volunteering

ARES is a resource of the Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL) field organization which coordinates regional ham radio responses. Local ARES units are formed at the county level led by an appointed volunteer emergency coordinator.

Amateur radio operators are licensed by the Federal Communications Commission after passing examinations administered and graded by amateur radio operator groups authorized by the FCC. Some prospective amateur radio operators study for the licensing exams using interactive online services.

There are three levels of amateur radio operator proficiency: Technician, general and extra class. Many of the communications exercises conducted by ARES members can be performed by amateurs at the technician level.

Though amateur radio is based on 100-year-old technology, it has special relevance in the 21st Century. When disaster strikes, rendering cell and landline telephones and the Internet unavailable or unreliable, amateur radio, backed by portable and auxiliary power sources, is a viable, reliable communications option.

RSVP amateur radio operators continue volunteering to keep alternative communication channels open and available despite challenging and unusual times.

