Volunteer Connection: Navigating safe volunteer strategies in the age of COVID-19

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers have been virtually volunteering since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping in touch with their Meals on Wheels (MOW) clients through cards, notes and letters. As 2020 draws to a conclusion, that project has been expanded and extended.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County (ADRC) is providing postage-paid holiday cards to RSVP volunteers who wish to extend season’s greetings to their MOW clients as well as those whose volunteers were not available for the project.

Senior Companion Program Inc. RSVP volunteers have emphasized the virtual volunteering aspect of their outreach amid the restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Telephone calls, and exchange of cards notes and letters have always complemented in-person visits with over 40 Senior Companion clients.

Since mid-March, the Volunteer Center’s MyRIDE RSVP senior transportation project has added complimentary pickup and delivery of pre-paid grocery and pharmacy orders as well as food baskets from the Racine-Kenosha Community Action Program. In the last year, over 130 clients have been served by RSVP MyRIDE volunteers.