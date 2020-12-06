 Skip to main content
Volunteer Connection: Navigating safe volunteer strategies in the age of COVID-19
VOLUNTEER CONNECTION

Volunteer Connection: Navigating safe volunteer strategies in the age of COVID-19

Becky Andersen volunteer

Becky Andersen, AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteer, prepares groceries at the drive-through lane outside the St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 926 La Salle St.

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers have been virtually volunteering since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping in touch with their Meals on Wheels (MOW) clients through cards, notes and letters. As 2020 draws to a conclusion, that project has been expanded and extended.

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County (ADRC) is providing postage-paid holiday cards to RSVP volunteers who wish to extend season’s greetings to their MOW clients as well as those whose volunteers were not available for the project.

Senior Companion Program Inc. RSVP volunteers have emphasized the virtual volunteering aspect of their outreach amid the restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Telephone calls, and exchange of cards notes and letters have always complemented in-person visits with over 40 Senior Companion clients.

Since mid-March, the Volunteer Center’s MyRIDE RSVP senior transportation project has added complimentary pickup and delivery of pre-paid grocery and pharmacy orders as well as food baskets from the Racine-Kenosha Community Action Program. In the last year, over 130 clients have been served by RSVP MyRIDE volunteers.

Other volunteer projects are ongoing with safety of volunteers and clients the first priority. Many of St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry’s 40 RSVP volunteers are serving clients in a no-contact drive-through lane.

RSVP volunteers also are working inside the pantry receiving groceries and preparing them for distribution. All volunteers are observing social distancing and masking. Since April, more than 500 clients have been served by the pantry.

Be a Volunteer

For more information on virtual and traditional AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteer opportunities in Racine County, contact Bruce Davis, project director, via email at bdavis@volunteerracine.org or call 262-886-9612, ext. 104.

