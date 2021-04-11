Volunteer Connection: National service thrives in Wisconsin

Last year more than 7,900 Americans of all ages and backgrounds united to meet local needs, strengthen communities and expand opportunity through national service in Wisconsin. AmeriCorps invested more than $18.1 million in federal funding to support cost-effective community solutions, working with local partners to empower individuals in helping communities tackle their toughest challenges.

AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers served at more than 900 locations across Wisconsin including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, youth centers, veteran facilities, and other nonprofit and faith-based organizations.

Through a unique public-private partnership, AmeriCorps and its partners generated more than $19.3 million in outside resources from businesses, foundations, public agencies and other sources in Wisconsin in the last year. This local support strengthened community impact and increased the return on taxpayer dollars.

Programs and initiatives