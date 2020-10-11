Volunteer Connection: National service has a new identity

The federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs, the Corporation for National and Community Service, has officially become AmeriCorps in the first major update to the agency’s identity in a quarter century.

As part of this rebranding initiative, all national service programs are consolidated under a unified AmeriCorps identity and are being promoted under the AmeriCorps or AmeriCorps Seniors banner, streamlining national service opportunities.

AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities. AmeriCorps helps make service to others a cornerstone of our national culture.

Last year more than 9,100 Americans of all ages and backgrounds met local needs, strengthened communities and expanded economic opportunity through national service in Wisconsin.

The Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) invested more than $18.5 million in Wisconsin to support cost-effective community solutions, working hand in hand with local partners to empower citizens to solve problems.