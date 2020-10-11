Volunteer Connection: National service has a new identity

The federal agency responsible for AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs, the Corporation for National and Community Service, has officially become AmeriCorps in the first major update to the agency’s identity in a quarter century.
As part of this rebranding initiative, all national service programs are consolidated under a unified AmeriCorps identity and are being promoted under the AmeriCorps or AmeriCorps Seniors banner, streamlining national service opportunities.
AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities. AmeriCorps helps make service to others a cornerstone of our national culture.
Last year more than 9,100 Americans of all ages and backgrounds met local needs, strengthened communities and expanded economic opportunity through national service in Wisconsin.
The Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) invested more than $18.5 million in Wisconsin to support cost-effective community solutions, working hand in hand with local partners to empower citizens to solve problems.
AmeriCorps members and Senior Corps volunteers are preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs, reducing crime and reviving cities, connecting veterans to services, fighting the opioid epidemic, helping seniors live independently and rebuilding communities after disasters.
Service members served at more than 900 locations across Wisconsin, including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, youth centers, veteran facilities, and other nonprofit and faith-based organizations.
Through a unique public-private partnership, CNCS, its grantees and project sponsors generated more than $17.9 million in outside resources from businesses, foundations, public agencies and other sources in the last year. This local support strengthened community impact and increased the return on taxpayer dollars.
AmeriCorps
Last year, more than 1,200 AmeriCorps members met pressing local needs across Wisconsin, making a lasting impact in communities while gaining valuable skills and experience to advance their careers. AmeriCorps members serve through one of three programs:
AmeriCorps State & National engages men and women in intensive service at thousands of locations across the country through nonprofits, schools, public agencies, tribes, and community and faith-based groups. Most AmeriCorps gra
- nt funding goes to Serve Wisconsin, the governor-appointed State Service Commission, which in turn awards grants to organizations to respond to local needs.
- AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) taps the skills, talents and passion of Americans of all ages to support community efforts to overcome poverty.
- AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) is a full-time, team-based residential program for ages 18-24. Members develop leadership skills by serving in public safety, environment and disaster projects. FEMA Corps, a unit of NCCC, focuses solely on disaster preparedness, response and recovery.
Senior Corps
Senior Corps taps the skills, talents and experience of Americans age 55 and over to meet a wide range of community challenges. Last year, more than 7,800 Wisconsin seniors met critical community needs while contributing to longer, healthier lives through one of three Senior Corps programs:
- Foster Grandparents serve one-on-one as tutors and mentors to young people with exceptional needs.
- Senior Companions help homebound seniors and other adults maintain independence primarily in their own homes.
- RSVP volunteers also help seniors to live independently, as well as conduct amateur radio communication exercises, restore historical buildings and renovate homes, protect the environment, tutor and mentor youth, respond to natural disasters and provide other services.
Last year in Wisconsin, Foster Grandparents tutored and mentored 1,920 young people, Senior Companions helped 280 seniors live independently, and RSVP volunteers strengthened the impact of 480 organizations across the state.
RSVP-Racine County, sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Racine Inc., fielded 260 volunteers last year contributing approximately 15,000 hours of service through 10 projects.
