Volunteer Connection: MyRIDE provides a lifeline for Racine County

MyRIDE is a senior transportation project of the Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. Since 2013, MyRIDE volunteers have provided complimentary rides for seniors, who have no other means of transportation, to medical and other appointments.

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, MyRIDE shifted to a new service offering complimentary pickup and delivery of prepaid grocery and pharmacy orders.

Gradually, MyRIDE has restored its volunteer driver service, while assuring riders and volunteers wear masks, riders are in the back seat of vehicles and disinfectants, including hand sanitizers, are readily available. The pickup and delivery service continues, including distributing food baskets to clients of the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency (RKCAA).

MyRIDE drivers who are 55 and older may join the RSVP-Racine project with AmeriCorps Seniors in the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). All RSVP volunteers on assignment are covered by complimentary supplemental excess accident medical coverage, volunteer liability insurance and automobile liability insurance. Volunteer RSVP drivers are also eligible for mileage reimbursement at the current IRS rate of 57.5 cents per mile.