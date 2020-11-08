 Skip to main content
Volunteer Connection: MyRIDE provides a lifeline for Racine County
VOLUNTEER CONNECTION

Volunteer Connection: MyRIDE provides a lifeline for Racine County

MyRide photo

RSVP Volunteer Craig Halberstadt contributed more than 140 hours to the MyRIDE project last year.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MyRIDE is a senior transportation project of the Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. Since 2013, MyRIDE volunteers have provided complimentary rides for seniors, who have no other means of transportation, to medical and other appointments.

With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, MyRIDE shifted to a new service offering complimentary pickup and delivery of prepaid grocery and pharmacy orders.

Gradually, MyRIDE has restored its volunteer driver service, while assuring riders and volunteers wear masks, riders are in the back seat of vehicles and disinfectants, including hand sanitizers, are readily available. The pickup and delivery service continues, including distributing food baskets to clients of the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency (RKCAA).

MyRIDE drivers who are 55 and older may join the RSVP-Racine project with AmeriCorps Seniors in the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). All RSVP volunteers on assignment are covered by complimentary supplemental excess accident medical coverage, volunteer liability insurance and automobile liability insurance. Volunteer RSVP drivers are also eligible for mileage reimbursement at the current IRS rate of 57.5 cents per mile.

MyRIDE is partially funded through the RSVP-Racine project and a grant from the Racine County Department of Transportation. MyRIDE is one of three AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP projects, along with Meals on Wheels and the Senior Companion Program Inc., which support independent living in Racine County.

Last year 16 RSVP MyRIDE drivers served more than 160 clients in Racine County, donating more than 1,600 volunteer hours. In 2020, nearly 80 clients have used MyRIDE services.

MyRIDE services are free; but donations are always welcome.

Be a Volunteer

Serving MyRIDE clients pivots on the number and availability of MyRIDE volunteers. For information on becoming an RSVP MyRIDE volunteer driver, contact Jenni Chap or Terri Benner at 262-417-7544; or contact Bruce Davis, RSVP project director, via email at  bdavis@volunteerracine.org or call  262-886-9612, ext. 104.

