Volunteer Connection: Food pantry offers safe volunteer opportunities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six years after a fire forced its closure, the St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry hums with activity, serving over 200 clients in a month. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. serving clients with no-contact, drive-through service. Volunteers wear gloves and masks.

Some volunteers come from the original Catholic parishes that started the pantry: St. John, St. Joseph, Sacred Heart, St. Rita and St. Patrick. Other volunteers represent St. Paul the Apostle, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Lakeside Curative Services.

Pantry activity extends well beyond the hours it is open, when volunteers continue to check in donations, stock shelves and assemble bags of groceries for distribution the next day.

RSVP-Racine, sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. under a grant from the Corporation for National & Community Service (CNCS), normally has more than 90 volunteers working at the pantry. Currently, about two-thirds of those volunteers are on a self-imposed hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.