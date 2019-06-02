The Volunteer Center of Racine and RSVP are introducing EZ ID, the latest in digital identification for youth and senior citizens. EZ ID is a proactive safety program designed to augment emergency response an d promote peace of mind for families.
If a child or senior goes missing, EZ ID provides immediate, ready to disseminate information for the media and law enforcement. EZ ID includes 10 electronically scanned fingerprints, a digital photograph, streaming video, an audio file for voice recognition and a specific personal description.
Families may choose to receive a copy of EZ ID on a standard compact disc or in a file that is compatible with external drives and an available app. The assembled information also may be incorporated in a print format to produce unofficial identification cards.
EZ ID runs on a platform supplied by EZChildID (www.ezchildid.com). The system is used by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the United States Secret Service.
A similar digital identification system was used several years ago when a Caledonia resident wandered away from home. Local law enforcement services immediately transmitted the identification information on their proprietary networks; the man was found unharmed within a few hours.
EZ ID is made possible by the generosity of several organizations. The Bader Foundation and the Marjorie Christensen Fund support EZ ID’s for seniors; a grant from the SJ Johnson Foundation provides EZ ID’s for young people up to 18 years old.
In 2018, RSVP volunteers produced 66 identification kits for seniors and 170 for youth using an older format at senior fairs, assisted living centers, schools, the Racine County Fair and at the Volunteer Center.
Is your organization looking for a program speaker? RSVP-Racine would welcome discussing other current RSVP volunteer opportunities with your members. Contact: bdavis@volunteerracine.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.