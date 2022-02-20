Volunteer Connection: BeLEAF Survivors is latest partner affiliate

RACINE — BeLEAF Survivors Inc. is the latest partner affiliate of the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP project through the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc., 6216 Washington Ave.

BeLEAF Survivors seeks to provide a safe and compassionate environment to promote hope and healing after sexual assault by lifting, empowering, advocating and fighting for survivors and their allies and, therefore, the community as a whole. Additionally, through education, outreach and collaboration, the organization works to shift the culture that perpetuates sexual violence. They have two programs — Sexual Assault Services and Stop Child Abuse and Neglect.

BeLEAF’s vision is a society free of all forms of oppression and therefore sexual violence does not exist in a society with a culture of consent where everyone knows that their bodies, identities, minds and spirits will always be valued and respected. What does the acronym BeLEAF stand for? Be Lifting, Empowering, Advocating and Fighting for survivors, allies and a culture of consent.

BeLEAF volunteer advocates spend one day a month responding 24 hours answering crisis calls from survivors and other concerned community members, as well as responding to area hospitals (Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and Aurora Hospital in Burlington) when a survivor reports an assault.

BeLEAF provide volunteer advocates 20 hours of training over six days.

For more information on volunteer opportunities at BeLEAF Survivors, contact Scarlette Kinderman, volunteer and community awareness specialist, at 262-619-1634, ext. 118, or email skinderman@beleafsurvivors.org.

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers receive:

Volunteer orientation and placements for new or additional assignments.

Volunteer Insurance

Mileage reimbursement for projects that require driving

Bi-monthly newsletter

Information updates on current volunteer opportunities and services for seniors.

Volunteer appreciation events.

If you are 55 and older and would like to volunteer, contact Michael O’Brien at 262-886 9612 or email mobrien@volunteerracine.org.

