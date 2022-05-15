Volunteer Connection: Aurora Health Care is new AmeriCorps Seniors partner affiliate

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Racine County is celebrating 20 years of community service. Over the past 20 years, more than 400,000 hours of community service have been completed by an average of 230 active RSVP volunteers annually.

AmeriCorps Seniors Racine County’s volunteer mission is to benefit the community by supporting and recruiting volunteers 55 and older to help deliver priority services to people of all ages. AmeriCorps Seniors aspires to build and expand a community-wide network of volunteers and partner affiliates that unites compassionate, experienced adults with meaningful and fulfilling service opportunities while enhancing support for people in need.

Over the past year, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers provided more than 11,500 hours of community service at its partner affiliates, helping 2,689 individuals in various ways.

At St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 62 volunteers helped 1,439 individuals with much-needed food items every month. At Meals on Wheels (ADRC), 43 volunteer drivers helped 470 individuals receive a healthy meal. At MyRide senior transportation (VCRC), 26 volunteer drivers made it possible for 206 riders to make it to their medical appointments, the pharmacy and the grocery store; they also delivered monthly food baskets to over a dozen households. In the Senior Companion Program, 23 volunteers are companions with 42 seniors. Nineteen volunteers in the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program helped 531 individuals with their 2021 tax returns, generating $623,574 in tax refunds.

AmeriCorps Seniors has 60 volunteers making a positive impact in areas they are passionate about. They are volunteering at Caledonia Historical Society in multiple activities, Ascension All Saints Healthcare as volunteer hospitality specialists, BeLEAF Survivors as volunteer advocates, Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) as volunteer communication coordinators, Racine County Sheriff’s Sub-Patrol Station as volunteer office assistants and Siena Retreat Center as volunteer outreach assistants.

New partner

Aurora Health Care, 13250 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, is the latest partner affiliate of the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP project in Racine County.

Aurora Health Care has volunteer opportunities available for two key roles — main entrance ambassador and a tour guide. The duties of the main entrance ambassador include proactively greeting patients and visitors, ask how to assist and offer to escort if needed. Tour guide duties include greeting people in the tour group, giving tours of different departments, answering questions and handing out tour guide materials.

For more information on volunteer opportunities at Aurora Health Care, contact Jasmyne Benavides, Volunteer Services, at 262-799-8382 or email jasmyne.benavides@aah.org; or go to Aurora.org/volunteer.

Be a volunteer

People 55 and older interested in volunteering can contact Michael O’Brien at 262-886-9612 or email mobrien@volunteerracine.org.

