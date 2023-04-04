RACINE — AmeriCorps Seniors Racine County’s volunteer mission is to benefit the community by supporting and recruiting volunteers 55 and older to help deliver priority services to people of all ages. It aspires to build and expand a community-wide network of volunteers and partner affiliates that unites compassionate, experienced adults with meaningful and fulfilling service opportunities, enriching the volunteers’ lives and enhancing support for needy people.
Aurora Medical Center, 13250 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, is looking for volunteers for the following roles:
- Front entrance ambassador: The first point of contact when guests arrive at hospitals and clinics. Ambassadors welcome patients and visitors, provide directions, escort patients to their destinations and assist people in wheelchairs.
- Emergency Department: Volunteers provide comfort and reduce anxiety for patients and their loved ones. They attend to guests in reception areas, check on patients, communicate wait times, update family members on patient progress and pass out warm blankets. They also assist the care team with other tasks like restocking medical supplies.
- In-patient floor assistant: Volunteers help people who have been admitted to the hospital. They support the nursing team by rounding on patients and offering warm blankets, bringing fresh drinking water, or tidying up their rooms. They also support the nursing team by stocking supplies and helping with special projects.
- Healing cart/patient companion: Are you a good listener? Become a healing cart volunteer and provide comfort by listening, being present with patients in need, and providing patients with activities such as coloring sheets, decks of cards, word searches, crossword puzzles, brain teaser books, etc.
- Therapy liaison: Volunteers support the therapy and nursing teams by encouraging patients who are able to move independently to take a walk or encourage patients to work on their mobility exercises given by therapy.
- Pet therapy: Certified pet therapy dogs are needed and are a part of the volunteer team. They spread joy, reduce anxiety and ease fears for patients and visitors alike. Therapy dogs must have their Animal-Assisted Therapy Certification.
- Musical therapy: Individual musicians and small ensembles are wanted to serve as volunteers and perform acoustically for patients and staff. These musicians may round on inpatient floors, providing healing through music.
- Tour guide: Tour guides give tours of the facility to new volunteers, new team members, patients/visitors or community members inquiring about the services/facility.
For more information on AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteer opportunities, call Michael O’Brien at 262 886-9612, ext. 104, or visit the Volunteer Center of Racine office at 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G.