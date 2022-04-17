Volunteer Connection: AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers committed to help

AmeriCorps Seniors has partnered with Ascension All Saints Healthcare volunteers for more than 20 years. Numerous volunteer positions are available and include:
- Comfort cart volunteers make rounds on select waiting room visitors and patients identified by staff to enhance their hospital experience by offering a selection of distraction and comfort items.
- Gift shop volunteers help visitors with their selections and payments.
- Front desk guest relation volunteers provide a welcoming environment through greeting patients and guests as they enter and depart buildings. Volunteers also assist guests by providing patient room numbers, directions and escorting them to their destinations that may at times include transporting them by wheelchair.
- Pet therapy program volunteers with certified dogs interact with patients and visitors. There are numerous studies that have shown that a person holding or petting an animal will often experience lower blood pressure, release tension, and emerge from loneliness and depression.
- Special projects where volunteers offer assistance to departments needing help with mailing and collating special projects.
- Courtesy van volunteer drivers circulate throughout the various Spring Street parking lots providing transportation to and from campus buildings.
Benefits of volunteering at Ascension All Saints Healthcare include:
- Ability to enroll in on-site classes offered to All Saints associates (computer, CPR, blood pressure management, etc.)
- Free vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 (both vaccinations are required to volunteer)
- Complimentary fountain beverages during volunteer shifts
- Meal benefit on any day where four or more consecutive hours of service are provided
- Ten percent discount in cafeterias, gift shop and pharmacies.
To volunteer, call Ascension All Saints Healthcare at 262-687-4292.
AmeriCorps Seniors seeks volunteers age 55 and older. Volunteers receive:
- Volunteer orientation and placements for new or additional assignments.
- Volunteer insurance.
- Mileage reimbursement for projects that require driving.
- Bi-monthly newsletter.
- Information updates on current volunteer opportunities and services for seniors.
- Volunteer appreciation events.
To volunteer, contact Michael O’Brien at 262-886-9612 or email at mobrien@volunteerracine.org.
“If our hopes of building a better and safer world are to become more than wishful thinking, we will need the engagement of volunteers more than ever.” — Kofi Annan