Volunteer Connection: AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Racine program overview

RACINE — AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Racine County has over 230 members who provide over 15,000 hours of community service. AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP connects volunteers 55 and older with the people and organizations that need them the most. AmeriCorps Seniors offers one-stop-shopping for people who want to find fun and fulfilling volunteer opportunities in their local community.

AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers choose how, where and when they want to serve; choose the amount of time they want to give; and choose to draw on their skills or develop new ones.

RSVP Racine County has 10 partner organizations:

Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County’s Meals on Wheels — delivering hot meals to homebound seniors.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry — stocking shelves, packaging groceries, assisting pantry clients.

Senior Companion Program Inc. — visiting, phoning, and writing to seniors.

MyRIDE — providing transportation to seniors for medical visits and grocery shopping.

AARP Tax-Aide — helping seniors with their annual taxes.

Caledonia Historical Society — lending talents to historical preservation.

Racine-Kenosha Amateur Radio Service (ARES) — coordinating emergency communication exercises as licensed “ham” radio operator.

Ascension All Saints Hospital — Comfort Cart visitors, front desk guest relations/patient registration, courtesy van.

Racine County Sheriff’s Sub-Patrol Station — office assistants

Siena Retreat Center — outreach assistants.

Insurance

It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, the results can be serious. A volunteer is injured, or injures someone else, while performing his or her volunteer duties. One of the benefits volunteering for RSVP is that the volunteer is provided insurance protection. This insurance does not duplicate benefits payable under any other valid and collectable insurance.

Member perks

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP members receive:

Volunteer orientation

Volunteer placement; new or additional assignments

Free supplemental accident, liability and auto liability insurance

Mileage reimbursement for projects that require driving

Bi-monthly newsletter

Appreciation events

Time commitment

A volunteer decides how often and how long they wish to volunteer. The program has no minimum number of hours of service. However, volunteers should report any and all volunteer hours to the AmeriCorps Seniors office whether their assignments are weekly, monthly, seasonal or annual. Volunteers are free to leave the program at any time. If they decide to return to active status they can be easily reinstated by contacting the AmeriCorps Seniors office.

The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program is interested in speaking to volunteers ages 55 and older. Contact Michael O’Brien at 262-886-9612 or email mobrien@volunteerracine.org.

