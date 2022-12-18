Volunteer Connection: AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Racine County celebrating 20 years

RACINE — AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Racine County is celebrating 20 years of community service. Over the past 20 years, more than 400,000 hours of community service have been completed by an average of 230 active RSVP Volunteers annually.

Its volunteer mission is to benefit the community by supporting and recruiting volunteers 55 and older to help deliver priority services to people of all ages. They aspire to build and expand a community-wide network of volunteers and partner affiliates that unites compassionate, experienced adults with meaningful and fulfilling service opportunities, which enriches the lives of the volunteers while enhancing support for people in need.

Over the past year, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers continued to support the community in a challenging time with pandemic healthcare concerns. Volunteers provided more than 14,500 hours of community service at its 14 partner affiliates, helping over 2,500 individuals in various ways.

Racine Habitat for Humanity is the latest partner affiliate of the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP project in Racine County.

Founded in 1987 as an independent affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, the largest nonprofit homebuilder worldwide, Racine Habitat for Humanity has served more than 100 families in Racine. It brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Racine Habitat builds homes alongside low- to moderate-income families and then sell them to the families at an affordable price. Participants demonstrate they have a need for shelter, the ability to pay and the willingness to partner.

Racine Habitat’s newly constructed homes are designed to be neighborly and accommodate the needs of a single family. In addition, their rehab homes are designed to preserve neighborhoods and accommodate the needs of larger single families.

ReStore

Racine Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Proceeds from the ReStore support Racine Habitat for Humanity in building homes in Racine.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Construction: Work alongside future homeowners and fellow volunteers to build safe and affordable homes in Racine. No prior experience is necessary.

Habitat ReStore: Assist with cashiering, pricing/receiving and more.

Office support: Work behind the scenes and support administrative staff.

For more information on volunteer opportunities at Racine Habitat for Humanity, call 262-637-9176 or email info@habitatracine.org.

Be a volunteer

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP members age 55 and older receive volunteer orientation and placements for new or additional assignments. Volunteer insurance includes excess accident medical coverage, excess volunteer liability insurance and excess automobile liability insurance. Mileage reimbursement ($.585/mile) is given for projects that require driving. Membership includes a bi-monthly newsletter, information updates on current volunteer opportunities and services for seniors and two volunteer appreciation events per year. Contact Michael O’Brien at 262-886-9612, ext. 104, or email mobrien@volunteerracine.org