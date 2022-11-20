Volunteer Connection: AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP has volunteer opportunities

RACINE — AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has volunteer opportunities for tax counselors, preparation center greeters and people with technical and/or equipment experience in Racine County. Volunteer tax counselors should have at least some expertise in preparing their tax returns online.

In addition to self-study, an orientation meeting will be held mid-November, followed by an introductory course in December for new counselors, plus a course in January that incorporates the latest changes to the IRS tax code. Clients will meet with tax counselors February through early April.

Tax-Aide is co-sponsored by the American Association of Retired People (AARP) Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. and its AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers are again scheduling appointments for two Racine County AARP Foundation tax-preparation venues — Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, Racine, and Franksville Memorial Park, Highways K and H, Franksville (to be determined). Both sites are open one to two days on weekdays.

The Tax-Aide project focuses on service to low and moderate-income tax filers, emphasizing those 60 years of age and over. Both locations file all returns via electronic filing. In 2022, 19 AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers filed 531 tax returns for $623K in federal and state refunds.

The Volunteer Center of Racine County and AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers will begin taking appointments at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16; call 262-886-9612. Appointments requests are first-come and based on location availability. The Volunteer Center of Racine County does not give tax or other financial advice; that is left to the trained Tax-Aide volunteers, many of whom are AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP members.

For more information on volunteer opportunities available in 2023 with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, contact the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteer coordinator at TaxAideRacineKenosha@gmail.com

Senior companions

Through the Senior Companion Program Inc. it is believed companionship is vital to everyone’s happiness and well-being. The hope is that nobody lives out their later years feeling alone; everyone deserves friendship. A visit from a Senior Program volunteer could change a person’s life.

With respect for the dignity and unique characteristics of each person, the Senior Companion Program matches one of its volunteers with a client. That volunteer then visits the same person every week. Volunteers and their companions usually find common ground quickly and the relationship builds from there.

Volunteers might simply spend an hour in conversation, play a board or card game, do a puzzle, read aloud, watch a TV program, have a snack, listen to music or do a craft. The possibilities are endless.

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP has 23 volunteers that provide a connection with the outside. Clients love to share stories of their life experiences with the volunteers.

For more information on AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer opportunities, call Michael O’Brien at 262-886-9612 or visit the Volunteer Center of Racine office at 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G.