Volunteer Connection: AmeriCorps empowering older Americans for 50 years

RACINE — Fifty years ago on Sept. 17, RSVP (AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers) was born — empowering older Americans to solve real problems in their communities through service.
While much has changed since, at its core the program continues to be about people serving people. AmeriCorps Seniors connects people 55 and older with the people and organizations that need them most. Here in Racine County, the AmeriCorps Seniors office is located at the Volunteer Center of Racine County, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, 262-886-9612.
AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer opportunities at its project affiliates include:
- Senior Companion Program Inc. — AmeriCorps Seniors have 18 volunteers who continue to visit lonely elderly living in their own homes, senior living complexes, assisted living facilities and nursing homes; making phone calls; writing letters; sending cards.
- Meals on Wheels — serving over 375 seniors daily Monday-Friday. Meals on Wheels nutrition program is for Racine County adults over the age of 60 years that are homebound and unable to obtain prepared food for themselves. AmeriCorps Senior volunteers are currently making deliveries.
- MyRIDE — averages more than 325 rides per month, helping seniors that are no longer able to drive with curb to curb rides to medical appointments, the grocery store and pending availability for other non-emergency rides. AmeriCorps Seniors have 22 volunteer drivers providing more than 225 hours of service each month. MyRIDE drivers are also assisting the Kenosha/Racine Community Action Agency with senior food basket deliveries on the third Friday of the month.
- St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry — more than 100 households are served monthly, helping more than 325 clients via food pickups each month. AmeriCorps Seniors averages more than 50 volunteers monthly to help sort, shelve and package the food. Other volunteers welcome and register recipients and distribute food with deliveries. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
- Caledonia Historical Society — preservation of Caledonia historic buildings and artifacts. There are many opportunities from restoration of the buildings or artifacts, painting, carpentry, landscape projects or helping with their open houses which are held the third Sunday on each month through October.
Additional volunteer opportunities at AmeriCorps Seniors (RSVP) affiliates include Amateur Radio Emergency (ARES), Ascension All Saints Hospital, Siena Retreat Center, Racine County Sheriff’s Sub-Patrol Station, EZ-ID and AARP Tax-Aide.
We are living in challenging times with continuation of the COVID-19 virus affecting our daily lives. As a reference, all program affiliates are practicing safety measures with both their volunteers and recipients. While volunteer numbers are increasing, there continues to be a strong need in the community for additional volunteers.
"Volunteering is at the very core of being a human. No one has made it through life without someone else’s help.”
— Heather French Henry