Volunteer Connection: AARP Tax-Aide completes shortened season

RACINE — The AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide project with RSVP in Racine was cut short in mid-March as Wisconsin and Racine County declared a state of emergency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RSVP and its sponsor, the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc., recruit and support Tax-Aide volunteers and book appointments for two of the busiest sites at Humble Park and the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park in Franksville. Eighteen RSVP volunteers were working at those two sites.

Tax-Aide volunteers had been immersed in the project even before tax preparation started in February. In addition to self-study, an introductory course was held in December for new counselors; and a four-day course was held in January that emphasized the latest IRS tax code changes.

Tax-Aide is co-sponsored by the American Association of Retired People (AARP) Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). It is a legacy project of the Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. and RSVP.

The focus of the Tax-Aide project is centered on preparing and electronically filing simple tax returns for low- and moderate-income taxpayers, emphasizing seniors 60 years old and older; but no one is turned away based on income or age.

Despite the shortened tax service season, Tax-Aide volunteers filed returns for 634 taxpayers at the two locations. Federal and state refunds totaled $667,874.

